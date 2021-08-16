Celer Network Price Tops $0.0507 on Top Exchanges (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One Celer Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0507 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $289.29 million and approximately $48.17 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Celer Network has traded up 29.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00063938 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00017191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.13 or 0.00937884 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00110614 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00047087 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

CELR is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,708,480,630 coins. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

