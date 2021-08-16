Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Given New $100.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CELH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsius from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $72.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 518.79 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.85. Celsius has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $83.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 10.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 148,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,251,937.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $183,019,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock worth $201,646,313 over the last three months. 13.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Celsius by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Celsius by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Celsius by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 60.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

