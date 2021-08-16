Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.30

Shares of Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 4735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CELTF shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.43 price objective on Centamin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Centamin in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centamin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.59.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.46.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. Centamin’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

About Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF)

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

