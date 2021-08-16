Centaur (CNTR) Price Tops $0.0020 on Exchanges

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 15th. Centaur has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and $563,479.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Centaur has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur (CRYPTO:CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,822,208,333 coins. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

