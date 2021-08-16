Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Gap Down to $4.68

Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.68, but opened at $4.53. Centennial Resource Development shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 22,043 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.72.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 6.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 38.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 138,857 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 747,842 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 10,586.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 534,346 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 529,346 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

