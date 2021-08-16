Centric Swap (CNS) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. Centric Swap has a market cap of $860,333.39 and $281,372.00 worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centric Swap coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00052922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.18 or 0.00137665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.73 or 0.00157841 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,220.93 or 0.99737042 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $433.11 or 0.00914795 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,474.73 or 0.07339097 BTC.

About Centric Swap

Centric Swap’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Swap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centric Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

