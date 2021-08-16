Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centrica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Centrica from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a 55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Centrica from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

CPYYY stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.36. Centrica has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.76.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

