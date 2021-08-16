Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Stock Price Up 28.4%

Cervus Equipment Co. (TSE:CERV)’s share price rose 28.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$19.31 and last traded at C$19.25. Approximately 242,135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 805% from the average daily volume of 26,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.99.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CERV shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.75. The firm has a market cap of C$297.37 million and a PE ratio of 8.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.31.

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

