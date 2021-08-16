Chain Guardians (CGG) Market Capitalization Tops $13.61 Million

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000976 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chain Guardians has a market capitalization of $13.61 million and $709,321.00 worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chain Guardians Coin Profile

Chain Guardians is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,277,799 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain Guardians should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chain Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

