Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) Insider Paul Abberley Acquires 29 Shares

Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) insider Paul Abberley bought 29 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.62) per share, with a total value of £147.03 ($192.10).

Paul Abberley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Paul Abberley acquired 43 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.55) per share, with a total value of £149.64 ($195.51).

LON:CAY opened at GBX 505 ($6.60) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 388.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.42. Charles Stanley Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 218 ($2.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 517 ($6.75). The company has a market cap of £263.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a GBX 9 ($0.12) dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Stanley Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Charles Stanley Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 406 ($5.30) price objective on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

About Charles Stanley Group

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

