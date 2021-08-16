Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) had its price objective increased by MKM Partners from $72.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CHK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Capital One Financial raised Chesapeake Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of CHK stock opened at $56.79 on Thursday. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.05.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 301.73% and a net margin of 100.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.344 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently -12.65%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,179,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,124,000. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 71.7% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. 96.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

