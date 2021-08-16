Chonk (CHONK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $50,021.00

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Chonk has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and $50,021.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chonk has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One Chonk coin can now be purchased for $71.88 or 0.00155090 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chonk alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00063395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00017159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.14 or 0.00928098 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00110467 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00047285 BTC.

About Chonk

Chonk (CHONK) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chonk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chonk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.