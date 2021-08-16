Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Price Target Cut to C$5.50

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chorus Aviation in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.31.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

CHRRF stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. Chorus Aviation has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $4.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74.

Chorus Aviation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of aviation services. It operates through the Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes contract flying operations; aircraft leasing under the capacity purchase agreement; and maintenance, repair, overhaul, part sales, and technical services.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.