Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target Cut to C$5.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$5.75 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.43.

Shares of CHR stock opened at C$4.04 on Friday. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of C$2.12 and a 1 year high of C$5.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.46, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of C$717.71 million and a P/E ratio of 33.11.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$199.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$222.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chorus Aviation will post 0.5673913 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Douglas Falconer bought 103,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$496,175.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,200 shares in the company, valued at C$664,451.78.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

