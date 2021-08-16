Chrono.tech Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last Week (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last week, Chrono.tech has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Chrono.tech has a total market capitalization of $13.83 million and approximately $80,260.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.47 or 0.00042025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00063951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00017194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $434.64 or 0.00937926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00110961 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00047768 BTC.

About Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech (TIME) is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

