Chronologic (DAY) 1-Day Volume Hits $5,966.00

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 126.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $289,115.44 and $5,966.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronologic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chronologic has traded 89.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00061056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00016527 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.07 or 0.00903247 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00046421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.12 or 0.00102049 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic (DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,399,831 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,951 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

