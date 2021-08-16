CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target Raised to C$29.00

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its target price hoisted by Desjardins from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC upgraded shares of CI Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of CI Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.83.

CI Financial stock opened at $19.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. CI Financial has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.34. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CI Financial will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIXX. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its holdings in CI Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 734,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in CI Financial by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 62,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,233 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in CI Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 226,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CI Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CI Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,989,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,085,000 after acquiring an additional 17,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.57% of the company’s stock.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

