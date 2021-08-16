CIBC Boosts WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target to C$166.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$157.00 to C$166.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$130.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$139.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$155.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.60.

Shares of WSP Global stock opened at $127.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.18. WSP Global has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $128.52.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

