CIBC Raises Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target to C$49.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its price target upped by CIBC to C$49.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AND. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$44.67.

TSE AND opened at C$43.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 35.98. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a one year low of C$31.81 and a one year high of C$50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.39.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

