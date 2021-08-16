CIBC Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Altus Group (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group (TSE:AIF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$58.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential downside of 12.17% from the stock’s current price.

AIF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altus Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$59.55.

TSE:AIF traded up C$6.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$66.04. 29,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,576. The stock has a market cap of C$2.74 billion and a PE ratio of 97.85. Altus Group has a 52-week low of C$46.70 and a 52-week high of C$68.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$58.55.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

