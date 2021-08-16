CIBC Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Docebo (TSE:DCBO)

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Docebo (TSE:DCBO) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$83.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$93.00.

DCBO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Docebo from C$63.80 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Docebo to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Docebo presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$86.30.

Docebo stock opened at C$89.89 on Friday. Docebo has a 12-month low of C$40.29 and a 12-month high of C$90.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of C$2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -152.61.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

