Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lowered its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 784,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,183 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.66% of Cinemark worth $17,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the first quarter worth about $113,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.22.

NYSE:CNK traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037,914. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.55.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.98 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 135.90% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3174.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

