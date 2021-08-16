Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Purchased by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC owned 0.07% of Cirrus Logic worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 332.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,285. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.84 and a twelve month high of $103.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.41.

In other news, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 38,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $3,262,181.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,253.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,606 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,923 over the last 90 days. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.