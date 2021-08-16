Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 151,002 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) by 211.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 222,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,002 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 83,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,219,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 572,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $7,877,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 406,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XENE opened at $18.45 on Monday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $21.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.11. The stock has a market cap of $758.74 million, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.36.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 323.04% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $206,675.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,372.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $114,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,142.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XENE shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

