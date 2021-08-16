Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 87,531 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 1,268.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,531 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Avanos Medical worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Avanos Medical by 18.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $17,764,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Avanos Medical by 4.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Avanos Medical by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens lowered shares of Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of AVNS opened at $34.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,141.33 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.81. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

