Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) by 170.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,420 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 148,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after buying an additional 47,830 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 128,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July during the 1st quarter worth about $2,680,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July during the 3rd quarter worth about $643,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July stock opened at $30.05 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July has a 12 month low of $27.19 and a 12 month high of $30.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.