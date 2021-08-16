Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 137.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,237 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of HomeStreet worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HMST. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the first quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the first quarter worth $82,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the first quarter worth $176,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 105.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Douglas Irvine Smith bought 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $389,099.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Michel bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HMST opened at $41.04 on Monday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

