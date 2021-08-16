Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $4.39 Million in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 2.09% of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,052,000 after buying an additional 23,673 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 48,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $664,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RTH opened at $178.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.84. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $141.90 and a 1 year high of $180.92.

