Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $4.83 Million Position in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 498,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,834,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEAC. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $5,250,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,572,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,365,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,419,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEAC opened at $9.65 on Monday. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

