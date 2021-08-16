Citadel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,649 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 49,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 296.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $30.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.12. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $30.85.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

