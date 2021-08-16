Citigroup Begins Coverage on Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Carrier Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

NYSE:CARR opened at $56.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.05. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $57.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.2% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.