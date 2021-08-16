Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,292 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $37,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $73.11 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $148.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.