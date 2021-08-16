Citigroup Raises InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Price Target to GBX 5,200

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 5,200 ($67.94) in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IHG. Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. InterContinental Hotels Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,513.33 ($58.97).

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

InterContinental Hotels Group stock traded down GBX 22 ($0.29) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 4,587 ($59.93). 413,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,566. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,842. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.45. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,697 ($48.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,568 ($72.75).

In related news, insider Daniela Barone Soares acquired 316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,722 ($61.69) per share, with a total value of £14,921.52 ($19,495.06).

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.