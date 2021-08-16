Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CLVT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Clarivate from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.
CLVT stock opened at $22.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.31 and a beta of 0.52.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLVT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter valued at approximately $760,346,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter valued at approximately $476,734,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,280,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,093,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,313,000. 61.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Clarivate Company Profile
Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.
