Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) CAO Sells $205,980.00 in Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total value of $205,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,447.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of CLH stock opened at $101.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.70. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $103.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.06.
Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $926.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLH shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.
Clean Harbors Company Profile
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
