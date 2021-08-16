Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) CAO Sells $205,980.00 in Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total value of $205,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,447.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $101.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.70. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $103.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $926.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,295,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,063,000 after purchasing an additional 108,548 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,459,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,686,000 after purchasing an additional 93,760 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,493,000 after purchasing an additional 79,754 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,229,000 after purchasing an additional 206,309 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,559,000 after purchasing an additional 87,612 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLH shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

