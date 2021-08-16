Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) Short Interest Down 61.7% in July

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,400 shares, a decline of 61.7% from the July 15th total of 345,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSPCF opened at $2.05 on Monday. Cleanaway Waste Management has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cleanaway Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. It operates through three segments: Solid Waste Services, Industrial & Waste Services, and Liquid Waste & Health Services. The company offers commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, construction, and demolition waste, as well as medical and washroom services.

