Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.42 and last traded at $24.46. Approximately 140,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 24,079,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.84.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.20 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.27.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,161.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $5,195,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 21.1% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 59,367 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth $12,047,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,636 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

