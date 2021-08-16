Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.19

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.19 and last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 4840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.66.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $31.22 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAAS. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,279,000. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,676,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,445,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $687,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Cloopen Group Company Profile (NYSE:RAAS)

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

