CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBRI) Short Interest Update

CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBRI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 67.2% from the July 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBRI traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 216,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,880. CMTSU Liquidation has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

About CMTSU Liquidation

CMTSU Liquidation, Inc operates as an information technology (IT) service company worldwide. It operates as an independent software vendor or channel partner; and provides project management, application and technical consulting, and database administration for implementation projects and managed-services.

