CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Receives $16.64 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $966,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,387,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,826 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,527,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,132,000 after purchasing an additional 30,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNHI opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.65. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $18.49.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

