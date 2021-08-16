Coca-Cola HBC AG to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Coca-Cola HBC in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $37.14 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coca-Cola HBC’s FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.07.

Shares of CCHGY opened at $37.48 on Monday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $39.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.726 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.59%.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

