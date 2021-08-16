Coin Artist Trading 5.1% Lower This Week (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. In the last week, Coin Artist has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Coin Artist coin can now be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001648 BTC on major exchanges. Coin Artist has a total market capitalization of $839,894.04 and approximately $6,849.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Coin Artist Coin Profile

Coin Artist is a coin. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Coin Artist’s official website is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Buying and Selling Coin Artist

