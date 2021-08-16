Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Gap Up to $17.75

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.75, but opened at $18.55. Collegium Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $19.65, with a volume of 1,449 shares trading hands.

COLL has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.22.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $82.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.29 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 32.73%. Analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,886,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,319 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,420,214 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,359,000 after acquiring an additional 493,931 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,240,389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,963,000 after acquiring an additional 54,009 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,031,927 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,394,000 after acquiring an additional 323,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 861,410 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after acquiring an additional 440,027 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

