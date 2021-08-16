Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,395 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 112,825 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $1,432,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 21,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.36. The stock had a trading volume of 134,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,667,480. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.67. The stock has a market cap of $272.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $59.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

