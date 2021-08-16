Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Short Interest Up 67.6% in July

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, an increase of 67.6% from the July 15th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of MGDDY stock opened at $34.22 on Monday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $34.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MGDDY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $32.50 price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

