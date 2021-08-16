Comparing Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) and Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) and Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Plantronics and Akoustis Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plantronics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Akoustis Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00

Plantronics currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.32%. Akoustis Technologies has a consensus target price of $17.40, indicating a potential upside of 98.86%. Given Akoustis Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Akoustis Technologies is more favorable than Plantronics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Plantronics and Akoustis Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plantronics $1.73 billion 0.74 -$57.33 million $3.17 9.49 Akoustis Technologies $1.79 million 246.24 -$36.14 million ($0.86) -10.17

Akoustis Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Plantronics. Akoustis Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plantronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Plantronics and Akoustis Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plantronics -1.06% -127.71% 6.21% Akoustis Technologies -913.86% -51.94% -36.94%

Volatility & Risk

Plantronics has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akoustis Technologies has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.2% of Plantronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of Akoustis Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Plantronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Akoustis Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Akoustis Technologies beats Plantronics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions. The company was founded by Courtney Graham and Keith Larkin in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, CA.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc., develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services. The RF Filters segment consists of amplifier and filter products. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, Wi-Fi customer premise equipment, military and defense applications. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.

