Comparing Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) & Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) and Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Weatherford International alerts:

19.2% of Weatherford International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of Profire Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Profire Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Weatherford International and Profire Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weatherford International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Profire Energy $21.46 million 2.45 -$2.18 million ($0.05) -21.80

Weatherford International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Profire Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Weatherford International and Profire Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weatherford International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Profire Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profire Energy has a consensus price target of $1.65, suggesting a potential upside of 51.38%. Given Profire Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Profire Energy is more favorable than Weatherford International.

Profitability

This table compares Weatherford International and Profire Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weatherford International N/A N/A N/A Profire Energy -9.63% -4.45% -4.18%

Summary

Profire Energy beats Weatherford International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc., a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company is based in Lindon, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.