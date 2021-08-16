Comparing Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) and New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) and New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Zhangmen Education and New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhangmen Education N/A N/A N/A New Oriental Education & Technology Group 10.18% 9.90% 4.74%

67.4% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zhangmen Education and New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhangmen Education $613.33 million 1.29 -$154.51 million N/A N/A New Oriental Education & Technology Group $3.58 billion 0.94 $413.33 million $0.26 7.58

New Oriental Education & Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than Zhangmen Education.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zhangmen Education and New Oriental Education & Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhangmen Education 0 1 1 0 2.50 New Oriental Education & Technology Group 2 9 3 0 2.07

Zhangmen Education currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 200.00%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus target price of $65.30, suggesting a potential upside of 3,214.72%. Given New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe New Oriental Education & Technology Group is more favorable than Zhangmen Education.

Summary

New Oriental Education & Technology Group beats Zhangmen Education on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zhangmen Education

Zhangmen Education Inc., online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc. and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc. in April 2021. Zhangmen Education Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

