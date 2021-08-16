Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 128 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $30,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,766,000 after buying an additional 736,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,997,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,903,000 after acquiring an additional 331,431 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,672,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,119,000 after acquiring an additional 222,088 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,030,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,829,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,802,000 after purchasing an additional 29,346 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.62. 191,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,435,830. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.67. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

