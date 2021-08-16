Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 62,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 198,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,780,000 after buying an additional 16,041 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 116,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 37,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,844,286. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.97.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.